Sitharaman Counters Stalin Over Farmer Bonus Policy Critique
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's claims regarding the Centre's advisory on discontinuing bonuses for wheat and paddy farmers. She accused Stalin of distorting facts for political gain, emphasizing the need for cooperative federalism in addressing national agricultural priorities.
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- India
In a heated exchange, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for allegedly creating 'false narratives' concerning a government advisory on farmer bonuses. Sitharaman accused Stalin of misrepresenting a letter from Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam, which advised states to reconsider bonus policies in light of surplus wheat and paddy stocks.
The advisory suggested a shift focus towards promoting pulses, oilseeds, and millets, aligning with national nutrition and sustainability goals. While most states reportedly understood the intent of the letter, Sitharaman claimed Stalin chose to politicize the issue, challenging him to disclose the letter's content.
Responding to Stalin's accusations of political maneuvering, Sitharaman released the letter publicly and urged the Tamil Nadu CM to explain the state's reliance on foreign interests, rather than contributing to India's self-reliance. She stressed the importance of expanding domestic production to secure the nation's food supply amid global uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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