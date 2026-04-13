Geordin Hill-Lewis Takes Helm of DA: Ambitions for Greater Political Influence

The Democratic Alliance (DA) of South Africa has chosen Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis as its new leader, marking a pivotal moment in the party's strategy to broaden its political reach. Hill-Lewis, a favorite for the position, succeeds Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen, who led the party since 2019.

In his acceptance address near Johannesburg, Hill-Lewis expressed aspirations for the DA to lead at the national level, emphasizing the importance of winning more local territories in upcoming elections. He acknowledged the challenges ahead, as current coalition dynamics with the ruling ANC present both opportunities and constraints.

The DA, holding 22% of parliamentary seats, has been striving to dispel its image as a protector of white minority interests, a reputation it disputes. With South Africa's demographic landscape predominantly non-white, the absence of non-white leadership is seen by experts like Susan Booysen as a potential barrier to greater electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)