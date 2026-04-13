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Geordin Hill-Lewis Takes Helm of DA: Ambitions for Greater Political Influence

The Democratic Alliance (DA) of South Africa elected Geordin Hill-Lewis as its leader, succeeding John Steenhuisen. Hill-Lewis aims to expand DA's influence ahead of local elections amid declining support for the ANC. Analysts highlight challenges the party faces in overcoming its perception as a party for the white minority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:27 IST
Geordin Hill-Lewis Takes Helm of DA: Ambitions for Greater Political Influence

The Democratic Alliance (DA) of South Africa has chosen Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis as its new leader, marking a pivotal moment in the party's strategy to broaden its political reach. Hill-Lewis, a favorite for the position, succeeds Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen, who led the party since 2019.

In his acceptance address near Johannesburg, Hill-Lewis expressed aspirations for the DA to lead at the national level, emphasizing the importance of winning more local territories in upcoming elections. He acknowledged the challenges ahead, as current coalition dynamics with the ruling ANC present both opportunities and constraints.

The DA, holding 22% of parliamentary seats, has been striving to dispel its image as a protector of white minority interests, a reputation it disputes. With South Africa's demographic landscape predominantly non-white, the absence of non-white leadership is seen by experts like Susan Booysen as a potential barrier to greater electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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