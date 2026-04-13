Sikkim Geared Up for Prime Minister Modi's Celebratory Visit

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang convened a significant coordination meeting at Samman Bhawan to fine-tune preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to Sikkim. This visit, taking place later this month, is particularly momentous as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's ascension to statehood.

The Chief Minister underscored that all preparations must meet elevated standards of efficiency and excellence. The comprehensive review covered logistics, security, and programming, aiming for flawless department coordination and upholding Sikkim's reputation for hospitality.

Clear directives were issued to ensure the visit's success, with discussions also addressing key projects to be inaugurated and new initiatives to be launched statewide. Present at the meeting were Cabinet members, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, and senior officials, all emphasizing coordinated efforts and strict adherence to timelines. (ANI)