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Pope Leo: The Voice of Peace in Troubled Times

Pope Leo, while en route to Algiers, vowed to continue advocating against war despite criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump. He emphasized the misuse of the Christian message and called for peaceful solutions, focusing on dialogue and multilateral relations. Leo remains a vocal critic of U.S. foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:47 IST
Pope Leo: The Voice of Peace in Troubled Times
Pope Leo

Pope Leo declared his intent to persist in condemning war, responding to a direct attack from President Donald Trump. Speaking from the papal aircraft heading to Algiers, he expressed concern over the distortion of the Christian message.

The Pope emphasized his commitment to advocating for peace by encouraging dialogue and multilateral cooperation among nations. He stated, "There's a better way," highlighting the Church's role in promoting peace.

Originating from Chicago, Leo has been vocal against U.S.-Israeli actions in Iran and criticized Trump's immigration policies. Trump's retort labeled Pope Leo as "weak," underscoring the tension between diplomatic and moral leadership.

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