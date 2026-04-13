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Starmer's EU Alignment: A New Chapter in UK-EU Relations

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to align Britain's rules with the EU, proposing legislation to facilitate this alignment. Despite Brexit supporters' criticism, Starmer insists on the necessity of a closer EU relationship for economic benefits. The move hints at legislative changes empowering ministers in aligning regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:16 IST
Starmer's EU Alignment: A New Chapter in UK-EU Relations
Keir Starmer

Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared on Monday that any move to align Britain's regulations with European Union directives would necessitate parliamentary legislation, amid attempts to strengthen ties with Europe post-Brexit. Starmer reiterated that rejoining the single market wasn't his goal, emphasizing instead on aligning certain policies for trade facilitation.

Amid public regret over the Brexit decision, proposals hinting at rejoining the EU's regulatory framework are contentious. A government spokesperson confirmed intention to introduce legislation for aligning certain agreements with the EU, sparking criticism from Brexit advocates concerned about parliamentary oversight.

A spokesperson reassured that major legislation would undergo parliamentary review, while certain elements, such as food standards and emissions, could be adjusted via secondary legislation. Starmer argued for a closer EU relationship to bolster defense, security, and economic interests, as highlighted in recent media reports.

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