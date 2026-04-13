France and Ghana Discuss Reparations for Slavery: A New Era of Dialogue

In a pivotal diplomatic development, France has expressed openness to discussions on reparations for transatlantic slavery with a coalition of nations, including Ghana. This follows a meeting between Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Mahama discussed with Macron the possibility of addressing reparations, returning looted artifacts, and combating global economic disparities and systemic racism. Macron's willingness to engage in dialogue marks a significant step, despite France's recent abstention from a UN resolution recognizing slavery as a grave crime against humanity.

A source from Élysée Palace confirmed talks about the restitution of culturally significant objects but did not elaborate on other measures. President Macron previously acknowledged slavery as a crime against humanity, yet France has not formerly issued an apology or committed to reparations, leaving room for continued discussions and potential policy advancements.