Diplomatic Clash Erupts Over South Korean President's Controversial Comments

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has found himself at the center of a diplomatic controversy following remarks made on social media. Lee compared Israeli military actions against Palestinians to the Holocaust, drawing condemnation from Israel and raising tensions.

The incident unfolded when Lee shared a post on the social media platform X, likening the wartime killings by Israeli forces to the World War Two Jewish massacre by the Nazis. This comparison, made just before Yom HaShoah, was met with a sharp rebuke from Israel, which labeled Lee's comments as "unacceptable" and accused him of trivializing the Holocaust.

Lee's comments have not only sparked international discord but also domestic debate. While South Korea's ruling Democratic Party praised him for addressing human dignity, the conservative opposition criticized his lack of caution and silence on North Korean human rights abuses. The controversy underscores the significant impact of a leader's words in sensitive geopolitical contexts.

(With inputs from agencies.)