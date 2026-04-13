Kremlin Eyes Future with Hungary's New Leadership
The Kremlin expressed a desire to maintain 'pragmatic ties' with Hungary following the election of Peter Magyar, a center-right candidate, over incumbent Viktor Orban. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov affirmed Moscow's respect for Hungary's electoral choice and its intention to uphold good relations with the nation and Europe.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin has expressed its hope to sustain its 'pragmatic ties' with Hungary, following the recent electoral defeat of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Orban, who was seen as a close ally to Moscow, was defeated by center-right opponent Peter Magyar.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Monday that Moscow respects the decision of the Hungarian public and emphasized the importance of maintaining diplomatic and friendly relations with Hungary as well as the broader European community.
The outcome signifies a potential shift in Hungary's political landscape, potentially influencing its foreign policy stance, particularly in its interactions with Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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