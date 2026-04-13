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UK Steers Clear of US-Iran Blockade: Focus on Strait of Hormuz

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that Britain will not participate in a US-led blockade of Iranian ports. Instead, the UK's focus is on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil route, which has been closed, causing a surge in commodity prices. Coordination with international partners continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:51 IST
UK Steers Clear of US-Iran Blockade: Focus on Strait of Hormuz
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Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday that Britain will not engage in a US-led blockade of Iranian ports, following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Starmer made clear in an interview with the BBC that the UK's main objective is to reopen this critical shipping artery.

Starmer's remarks came after US President Donald Trump mentioned that Britain might send minesweepers to aid the situation. However, British officials clarified that any mine-clearing involvement would occur only after hostilities cease, aligning with their commitment to maintaining open trade routes.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has significantly affected oil prices and other commodities worldwide. As a response, Britain, alongside numerous international partners, is working diligently to ensure the security and reestablishment of safe passage through this vital channel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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