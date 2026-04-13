NATO Summit in Ankara: A Turning Point for U.S. Relations

Turkey has announced that NATO allies should leverage the upcoming July summit in Ankara to repair relations with the U.S. as it faces the possibility of reduced American involvement. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan remarked on President Donald Trump's expected attendance due to his respect for President Erdogan, despite Trump's general reluctance.

Trump's long-standing criticism of NATO and recent threat to exit the alliance over European members' hesitance to act against Iran has escalated tensions. Trump's prior intentions to acquire Greenland further aggravated these frictions. Fidan explained to Anadolu news agency that NATO allies have started to seriously consider the implications of Trump's rhetoric by planning for decreased U.S. involvement and enhancing their own defenses.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte acknowledged Trump's frustrations while noting European countries' support in Iran. Concerns are also growing around potential U.S. troop reductions in Europe, as expressed by a senior White House official. The Ankara Summit is seen as a critical moment to reorganize systematic ties between NATO and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)