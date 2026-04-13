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Tejashwi Yadav Claims Mismanagement as Nitish Kumar Prepares Exit

Tejashwi Yadav accused Nitish Kumar of depleting Bihar's treasury. As Kumar prepares to step down, BJP hints at naming its first chief minister. Meanwhile, RJD's student wing is rebranded as the Socialist Students Association of India following a Supreme Court order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:50 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Claims Mismanagement as Nitish Kumar Prepares Exit
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of exhausting Bihar's finances. Yadav's remarks come as Kumar prepares to resign following his recent appointment as a Rajya Sabha MP.

As the political landscape in Bihar shifts, the BJP is poised to announce its first chief minister in the state amid an anticipated power transition led by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Simultaneously, Yadav revealed that RJD's student wing, Chhatra RJD, will be renamed the Socialist Students Association of India to comply with a Supreme Court directive against using political party names in student organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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