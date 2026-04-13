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Marcos' Exercise Challenge: Dispelling Health Rumors

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. addressed health rumors by exercising publicly. Amid concerns arising from his brief disappearance earlier in the year, Marcos reassured the public of his well-being. He dismissed speculations about his health, attributing past issues to diverticulitis and age-related stress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:15 IST
Marcos' Exercise Challenge: Dispelling Health Rumors
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  • Philippines

In a public display aimed at quashing persistent health rumors, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. performed an impromptu exercise outside his office on Monday, expressing frustration over ongoing speculation about his well-being.

The 68-year-old leader, dressed in formal office attire, encouraged skeptics to join him at the gym to gauge his fitness firsthand. He openly criticized those spreading falsehoods about his health.

Marcos attributed the recent surge in rumors to his earlier hospital visit for an abdominal ailment. He confirmed he is managing gout and high blood pressure but assured the nation he is otherwise healthy, active, and committed to addressing the country's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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