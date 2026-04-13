Marcos' Exercise Challenge: Dispelling Health Rumors

In a public display aimed at quashing persistent health rumors, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. performed an impromptu exercise outside his office on Monday, expressing frustration over ongoing speculation about his well-being.

The 68-year-old leader, dressed in formal office attire, encouraged skeptics to join him at the gym to gauge his fitness firsthand. He openly criticized those spreading falsehoods about his health.

Marcos attributed the recent surge in rumors to his earlier hospital visit for an abdominal ailment. He confirmed he is managing gout and high blood pressure but assured the nation he is otherwise healthy, active, and committed to addressing the country's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)