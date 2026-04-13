Pope Leo Stands Firm Against Trump's Criticism Amid Global Conflict

In an unprecedented exchange of words, U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Pope Leo, describing the pontiff as "terrible" on crime and foreign policy. This sharp comment comes as Pope Leo has increasingly spoken out against the U.S.-Iran conflict and Trump's administration's immigration stance.

Pope Leo responded firmly, saying he has "no fear" of the Trump administration and will continue to advocate for peace and dialogue, focusing on the Church's message of peace. The Pope emphasized his role in promoting diplomatic relationships among nations.

The Catholic community rallied in support of Leo, condemning Trump's attacks. Experts likened Trump's remarks to rare historical instances of direct confrontations with the papacy, noting the severity of Trump's criticism. Pope Leo remains a vocal critic of warfare and advocates for humanitarian treatment of migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)