Pope Leo Stands Firm Against Trump's Criticism Amid Global Conflict
In a highly unusual move, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Pope Leo, calling him "terrible" amid tensions over the U.S.-Iran conflict and immigration policies. Pope Leo, the first American pontiff, remained unfazed, reiterating his commitment to peace and dialogue. Trump's remarks were met with backlash from the global Catholic community.
In an unprecedented exchange of words, U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Pope Leo, describing the pontiff as "terrible" on crime and foreign policy. This sharp comment comes as Pope Leo has increasingly spoken out against the U.S.-Iran conflict and Trump's administration's immigration stance.
Pope Leo responded firmly, saying he has "no fear" of the Trump administration and will continue to advocate for peace and dialogue, focusing on the Church's message of peace. The Pope emphasized his role in promoting diplomatic relationships among nations.
The Catholic community rallied in support of Leo, condemning Trump's attacks. Experts likened Trump's remarks to rare historical instances of direct confrontations with the papacy, noting the severity of Trump's criticism. Pope Leo remains a vocal critic of warfare and advocates for humanitarian treatment of migrants.
(With inputs from agencies.)