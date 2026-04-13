Mamata Banerjee: A Lone Warrior Against 19 States and the Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asserted that she is single-handedly combating 19 states and the Centre, aligning against her in the electoral arena.

Addressing a rally in Suri, Birbhum district, Banerjee criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence, questioning the intentions behind his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcasts and the BJP's alleged electoral manipulations.

She further accused the BJP of voter manipulation by bringing people from other states and raised concerns about financial inducements directed at voters, cautioning against accepting such offers.