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Narendra Modi's Nine Pledges for a Developed Karnataka and India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to take nine pledges focusing on water conservation, natural farming, fitness, and more, to achieve a developed Karnataka and India. Speaking at Mandya, he emphasized integrity and determination in these pursuits for rapid progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:54 IST
Narendra Modi's Nine Pledges for a Developed Karnataka and India
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the nation to take nine critical pledges aimed at boosting the development of Karnataka and India. These pledges focus on key areas such as water conservation, natural farming, fitness, and public service.

Addressing a gathering at the Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math in Mandya, Modi outlined priorities including better water management, tree plantation initiatives, and the promotion of local products under the 'Vocal for Local' campaign. He also advocated for chemical-free farming and healthier dietary practices using millets.

Modi emphasized the need for adopting fitness routines and nurturing a spirit of service among the public. He expressed confidence that with honesty and determination, India could rapidly progress towards these developmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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