Telangana CM Advocates Hybrid Delimitation for Fair Representation
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy advocates for a hybrid delimitation model to ensure fair representation, warning against injustice to southern states if based solely on pro-rata. He urges consultations among political stakeholders, proposing a mix of seat increases based on pro-rata and GSDP.
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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has raised concerns over the current delimitation approach, cautioning it may lead to unfair representation for southern states if executed solely on a pro-rata basis. He suggests a hybrid model to ensure balance.
During a press conference, Reddy appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt a 'hybrid' delimitation model. This would involve increasing 50% of seats through pro-rata means and the remaining 50% based on Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Such a model, he believes, would maintain equity and fairness.
Reddy plans to reach out to other political leaders, including the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and smaller states. He emphasizes the necessity for comprehensive consultations with political parties, state assemblies, and civil society to build consensus on the proposed approach.
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