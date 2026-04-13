T'gana CM Revanth Reddy opposes pro-rata basis for delimitation.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:44 IST
- Country:
- India
T'gana CM Revanth Reddy opposes pro-rata basis for delimitation.
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