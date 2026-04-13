Global Tensions and Political Shifts in the Spotlight

The world is observing significant geopolitical changes and tensions. Turkey's role in Strait of Hormuz discussions remains critical, as Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasizes diplomacy. This comes after the latest U.S.-Iran talks reached an impasse, complicating the perspective on global energy trade routes.

On the political front, Hungary's electoral outcome signals a major shift, as the center-right opposition defeats longtime Prime Minister Viktor Orban, impacting international relations and market dynamics. Meanwhile, in Northern Europe, Norway marks a poignant return to normalcy following reoccupation of government buildings damaged by past acts of terrorism.

Conflicts between the U.S. and Iran continue to influence global oil supplies, particularly with the potential blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Additionally, ASEAN ministers stress the importance of resolving geopolitical conflicts, while violence escalates in Nigeria, underscoring ongoing global security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)