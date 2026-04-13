A New Era of Cooperation in Hungary's Financial Landscape

In a recent statement, Hungary's election victor Peter Magyar expressed his commitment to working alongside Mihaly Varga, Governor of the National Bank of Hungary. This cooperation marks a significant step in respecting the autonomy of the central bank.

During a press briefing, Magyar acknowledged the role of the central bank governor, affirming that his duties align with the guiding principles of the central banking law. This move indicates a continuation of stable financial governance.

Magyar's declaration comes as a reassurance to stakeholders, highlighting that no disruptive 'chaos' is anticipated in the operations of the National Bank under this new political leadership. This pledge to maintain harmony underscores a future of cohesive governance in Hungary's financial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)