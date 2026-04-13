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A New Era of Cooperation in Hungary's Financial Landscape

Peter Magyar, the victorious candidate in Hungary's recent election, emphasized his intention to collaborate with the National Bank of Hungary's Governor, Mihaly Varga. Magyar assured that the governor was operating within the boundaries of the central bank law, indicating no expected disturbances or chaos in their operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:49 IST
A New Era of Cooperation in Hungary's Financial Landscape
Peter Magyar
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a recent statement, Hungary's election victor Peter Magyar expressed his commitment to working alongside Mihaly Varga, Governor of the National Bank of Hungary. This cooperation marks a significant step in respecting the autonomy of the central bank.

During a press briefing, Magyar acknowledged the role of the central bank governor, affirming that his duties align with the guiding principles of the central banking law. This move indicates a continuation of stable financial governance.

Magyar's declaration comes as a reassurance to stakeholders, highlighting that no disruptive 'chaos' is anticipated in the operations of the National Bank under this new political leadership. This pledge to maintain harmony underscores a future of cohesive governance in Hungary's financial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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