Strait of Hormuz Blockade Escalates Tensions and Raises Oil Prices

The United States military announced the initiation of a blockade against ships leaving Iran's ports on Monday, triggering a retaliatory threat from Tehran against Gulf neighbors and casting doubt on the fragile ceasefire following faltered talks over the weekend.

The disruption led to an immediate spike in oil prices as the Strait of Hormuz remained closed to non-Iranian ships. Nearly a fifth of the world's oil typically transits through this crucial waterway. While U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to block Iranian vessels, NATO allies prefer a diplomatic resolution to reopening the strait.

The ceasefire, which halted U.S. and Israeli strikes, stands on precarious ground amid stark warnings from Iran about potential retaliation. Efforts to stabilize the region could be undermined if no agreement is reached as both nations hold firm on conflicting demands and conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)