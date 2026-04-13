Péter Magyar: A New Era for Hungary Begins

In a landmark victory, Péter Magyar has secured an overwhelming mandate to lead Hungary, signaling an end to Viktor Orbán's era. At a press conference in Budapest, Magyar outlined his ambitious plans to foster European cooperation and revamp government structures.

Magyar pledged to tackle corruption, enhance rule of law, and create new ministries focused on pressing issues like public health and education. Despite opposing fast-track EU membership for Ukraine, he suggested Hungary opt-out of an EU loan to Kyiv due to financial constraints. Relations with key international figures remain undetermined.

With substantial public support, Magyar's party holds a super-majority, enabling substantial policy reversals from Orbán's tenure. However, institutional inertia and EU pressures pose challenges as Hungary looks to recover funds and restore its standing within European democracies.

(With inputs from agencies.)