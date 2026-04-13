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Election Drama: Foreign Nationals at TMC Rallies Spark Controversy in Bengal

The BJP has called on the Election Commission to disbar TMC's Aditi Munsi from West Bengal polls over claims of foreign nationals at her rallies. Allegedly, Nigerians with TMC flags were seen campaigning in Rajarhat-Gopalpur. The BJP wants these videos removed and visas of the foreigners cancelled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:33 IST
Election Drama: Foreign Nationals at TMC Rallies Spark Controversy in Bengal
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised the stakes in the West Bengal assembly elections by urging the Election Commission to disqualify Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Aditi Munsi from the race. The BJP alleges that foreign nationals, particularly Nigerians, took part in Munsi's campaign rallies, a claim causing uproar.

In an official complaint, the BJP highlighted the involvement of these foreign nationals in rallies, waving TMC flags and raising slogans. The BJP contends that this act violates constitutional norms, the Foreigners Act, and the Representation of the People Act, which strictly permit only Indian citizens to engage in the electoral process.

The BJP leaders, Amit Malviya and Shishir Bajoria, submitted video evidence to the Chief Electoral Officer's office, demanding action against Munsi and expunging all related content from social media. Meanwhile, TMC leaders refute these claims, citing an innocent presence of local footballers at the rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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