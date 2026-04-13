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NDA Set to Decide Bihar's Leadership Transition Amid Cabinet Shake-Up

BJP leader Ramkripal Yadav announced that the NDA will decide on Bihar's new Chief Minister in an upcoming meeting, marking the end of Nitish Kumar's leadership under the current cabinet. Despite stepping down, Kumar is committed to Bihar's development as the state's political landscape undergoes change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:42 IST
NDA Set to Decide Bihar's Leadership Transition Amid Cabinet Shake-Up
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramkripal Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ramkripal Yadav, has revealed that the next Chief Minister of Bihar will be chosen during a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting scheduled for Tuesday. This decision comes as the state gears up for what many expect to be a pivotal cabinet meeting, potentially the final one under the guidance of current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Yadav acknowledged that Tuesday marks the last official cabinet gathering led by Kumar, who has left a lasting impact on Bihar through his developmental programs over the past two decades. The upcoming government will continue operating under his strategic vision, focused on improving residents' welfare.

Simultaneously, Nitish Kumar is preparing to lead a significant Cabinet meeting on April 14. Insiders suggest it may clear several critical proposals, serving as the closing chapter for the current Council of Ministers. In his departure, Kumar remains dedicated to Bihar's progress, with Janata Dal (United) Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha affirming that despite his resignation, Kumar's influence will persist through ongoing policy guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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