Owaisi's Accusations: The 'Stepmotherly' Treatment in Murshidabad
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticizes the TMC government for neglecting Murshidabad's development in favor of Kolkata. He accuses Mamata Banerjee of manipulating fear of the BJP for votes and pledges a protest if no industries are developed in Murshidabad. The AIMIM-AJUP alliance collapses amid controversy.
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AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has raised accusations against the TMC government, alleging a neglectful approach toward Murshidabad's Muslim-majority district. He claims that development efforts are solely focused on Kolkata, leaving areas like Murshidabad underserved.
Addressing a rally, Owaisi criticized Mamata Banerjee's administration for this alleged bias, suggesting that strategic areas such as Haldia and Kharagpur see more growth while Murshidabad lacks a special economic zone for local employment.
Owaisi further accused Banerjee of using the fear of BJP to secure Muslim votes. He vowed to initiate a 'chakka jam' in Kolkata if AIMIM's candidate wins in Raghunathganj. An alliance split adds to the heated political scenario ahead of the assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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