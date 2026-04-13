Owaisi's Accusations: The 'Stepmotherly' Treatment in Murshidabad

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has raised accusations against the TMC government, alleging a neglectful approach toward Murshidabad's Muslim-majority district. He claims that development efforts are solely focused on Kolkata, leaving areas like Murshidabad underserved.

Addressing a rally, Owaisi criticized Mamata Banerjee's administration for this alleged bias, suggesting that strategic areas such as Haldia and Kharagpur see more growth while Murshidabad lacks a special economic zone for local employment.

Owaisi further accused Banerjee of using the fear of BJP to secure Muslim votes. He vowed to initiate a 'chakka jam' in Kolkata if AIMIM's candidate wins in Raghunathganj. An alliance split adds to the heated political scenario ahead of the assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)