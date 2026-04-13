Race for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Heats Up Amid Opposition Concerns
The Rajya Sabha is set for a deputy chairman election on April 17, with the ruling NDA favoring Harivansh for re-election. Amid objections from opposition parties regarding the prioritization of this election over filling the Lok Sabha's vacant deputy speaker post, a political tussle intensifies.
- Country:
- India
The Rajya Sabha will witness an election for the deputy chairman's post on April 17, with the NDA coalition strongly backing Harivansh for re-election. Harivansh, whose previous term ended on April 9, has already been nominated again to the Upper House by President Droupadi Murmu.
J P Nadda, Union minister and BJP leader in the Rajya Sabha, is discussing the re-election with leaders to secure broad consensus despite opposition concerns. Key figures such as Congress, TMC, and Left parties have criticized the focus on this election while arguing that the Lok Sabha's deputy speaker position remains unfilled since 2019.
An official announcement fixed the election date, raising questions about the government's urgency and political priorities. Critics claim the government is eager to expedite the Rajya Sabha election while neglecting the long-standing vacancy in the Lok Sabha.
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- Rajya Sabha
- deputy chairman
- Harivansh
- NDA
- election
- opposition
- BJP
- Congress
- Lok Sabha
- political tussle
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