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Assessing Security: Lt Gen Mishra's Visit to Akhnoor

Lt Gen P K Mishra visited the Akhnoor sector to evaluate the operational preparedness of troops at the Line of Control. He focused on counter-infiltration measures, integration of new technologies, and ensuring a coordinated security approach along with the Crossed Swords Division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:56 IST
Assessing Security: Lt Gen Mishra's Visit to Akhnoor
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Gen P K Mishra, the General Officer Commanding of the Army's White Knight Corps, conducted a significant visit to the Akhnoor sector near Jammu on Monday. His assessment concentrated on the operational preparedness of troops stationed at the Line of Control (LoC), with a special emphasis on counter-infiltration strategies.

Accompanied by the GOC of the Crossed Swords Division, also known as the 10th Infantry Division, Lt Gen Mishra's visit underscored the importance of this critical formation responsible for maintaining security along the LoC in the Akhnoor region. The review focused on evaluating the current security grid and operational synergy.

The Army's statement emphasized Lt Gen Mishra's commendation of the formation for the successful induction and integration of advanced technologies. He urged all ranks to continue maintaining a robust, agile, and responsive counter-infiltration posture, essential for the region's security framework.

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