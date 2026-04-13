Conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori emerged with a narrow lead in Peru's presidential election as the count continued into its second day, owing to delayed polling closures. Long lines lingered in Lima, with citizens queuing to vote in a crowded field that sees a runoff in June as highly probable.

According to Peru's electoral body ONPE, Fujimori held approximately 17% of the vote early Monday, with her closest competitors, former Lima mayor Rafael Lopez Aliaga and center-left candidate Jorge Nieto, at 15%. Over 50% of votes had been counted, indicating no candidate was near the 50% required to avoid a runoff.

The race highlights ongoing political instability in Peru, a major copper producer, compounded by international tensions and logistical missteps affecting polling station operations. Discussions of potential legal action against the responsible entities underscore the fraught electoral environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)