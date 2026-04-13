Pope Leo vs. Trump: A Clash of Worlds

Political and religious leaders in Italy gathered in support of Pope Leo following U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of him. Trump described Leo as "terrible," prompting Leo to assert his lack of fear and commitment to advocating against U.S.-led actions like the war on Iran and his ongoing support for migrants.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni supported Pope Leo in an address, while managing Italy's delicate relations with both the Vatican and the U.S. Her omission of direct criticism toward Trump drew criticism from political adversaries. Angelo Bonelli criticized Meloni for not confronting Trump's perceived blasphemy against Catholicism.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, also publicly distanced from Trump's remarks, aligning with European far-right figures moving away from Trump's influence. The incident echoes historical tensions between church and state, with figures like Matteo Renzi and Alberto Melloni warning against underestimating the Church's enduring influence. (Reported by Crispian Balmer; Edited by Aidan Lewis)