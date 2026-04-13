Iran Open to US Peace Talks Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Iran has expressed openness to renewing peace talks with the United States, provided the U.S. drops what Tehran describes as 'unlawful demands.' The situation is tense following a U.S.-enforced blockade on Iranian ports, which has further strained relations between the two countries.

Mohammad Fathali, Iran's envoy, highlighted his country's readiness for both diplomatic and military outcomes, indicating Iran's capability to manage the Strait of Hormuz. This crucial waterway is vital, handling about 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs is monitoring the developments closely, emphasizing the need for diplomacy and dialogue to ensure the uninterrupted flow of commerce in the region. Strategic discussions between Iranian and Indian leaders underscore common interests and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)