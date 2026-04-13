Amit Shah Counters 'Outsider' Claims, Vows Bengali BJP Leadership

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday dismissed the Trinamool Congress's 'outsider' allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that such accusations find no credibility. During a roadshow, Shah assured that the first BJP Chief Minister in West Bengal would be a local Bengali, both by birth and education.

Amit Shah also stated confidently that the BJP would unseat the ruling party, with their candidate being sworn in on May 5. He took a swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her claims regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, suggesting her attacks extended unjustifiably to the judiciary.

Responding to allegations against SIR, Shah portrayed them as attempts to erode democracy. He also accused Banerjee's administration of turning 'Maa, Maati, Maanush' ethos into a 'mafia' culture and hindering border security. Elections are slated for April 23 and 29, with results on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)