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Trump's Defamation Battle Against the Wall Street Journal Dismissed

A federal judge dismissed Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, marking a legal setback for the former U.S. president. Trump claimed the Journal defamed him by linking him to a birthday card for Jeffrey Epstein. The judge found Trump’s claims lacked the 'actual malice' standard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:56 IST
Trump's Defamation Battle Against the Wall Street Journal Dismissed
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A federal judge has dismissed former President Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal. This marks a significant setback in Trump's ongoing legal campaign against media companies, which he accuses of unfair treatment towards him.

The lawsuit challenged an article that linked Trump to a birthday card signed for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but Judge Darrin P. Gayles ruled that Trump had failed to meet the 'actual malice' standard required for public figures. According to the judge, Trump's complaint did not demonstrate that the Journal acted with knowledge of, or reckless disregard for, the truth of the publication.

While Trump plans to refile the lawsuit, the ruling has already been celebrated by media outlets as a win for press freedom. The Wall Street Journal's parent company, Dow Jones, stated confidence in the accuracy of its reporting. This case adds to the complex legal tapestry of litigations Trump has pursued against various media entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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