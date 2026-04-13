Zoram People's Movement Poised for Landslide Win in AMC Elections

Mizoram's political arena is heating up as Education Minister Vanlalthlana forecasts a resounding victory for the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections.

Addressing supporters at a party event, Vanlalthlana declared that the ZPM is on track to sweep all 19 seats, building on its previous success in the Lunglei Municipal Council elections.

In a fiery speech, he condemned the Mizo National Front for its ineffective past administration, urging citizens to support ZPM's innovative grassroots campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)