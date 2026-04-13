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Zoram People's Movement Poised for Landslide Win in AMC Elections

Mizoram Education Minister Vanlalthlana expressed confidence that the Zoram People's Movement will secure a landslide victory in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections. Scheduled for April 21, the elections could replicate the party's success in the Lunglei Municipal Council. Vanlalthlana criticized the opposition Mizo National Front for past governance failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:59 IST
Zoram People's Movement Poised for Landslide Win in AMC Elections
Vanlalthlana
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram's political arena is heating up as Education Minister Vanlalthlana forecasts a resounding victory for the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections.

Addressing supporters at a party event, Vanlalthlana declared that the ZPM is on track to sweep all 19 seats, building on its previous success in the Lunglei Municipal Council elections.

In a fiery speech, he condemned the Mizo National Front for its ineffective past administration, urging citizens to support ZPM's innovative grassroots campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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