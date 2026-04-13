Orban's Exit Signals Shift: EU Funds Unlocked for Ukraine

The defeat of Viktor Orban in Hungary is seen as a significant setback for Russian interests, potentially unlocking EU funds for Ukraine to strengthen its defenses against Moscow. Orban, a longstanding ally of Russia, had maintained close ties with Moscow, notably allowing significant energy collaborations and opposing sanctions on Russia.

With Peter Magyar succeeding Orban, the Kremlin faces uncertainty over Hungary's future stance. Magyar, though aligned with pro-EU and pro-NATO sentiments, recognizes the current necessity of engaging with Russia, including continued oil and gas transactions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed readiness to work with Hungary's new leadership.

Meanwhile, Orban's loss may impact Slovakia's Robert Fico, an ally who shares a pro-Russian stance. However, Slovakia's heavy reliance on EU funding could limit Fico's capacity to fill Orban's role, despite internal pressures and a fragile ruling coalition pushing him toward assertive pro-Russian rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)