Judge Dismisses Trump’s Defamation Suit Against WSJ

A federal judge has thrown out a defamation lawsuit filed by former U.S. President Donald Trump against the Wall Street Journal. Trump's case argued that the newspaper defamed him with an article linking him to Jeffrey Epstein, potentially damaging his reputation.

Judge Darrin P. Gayles, however, ruled that Trump failed to meet the high bar of proving 'actual malice', a legal requirement for public figures in defamation suits. This ruling highlights the challenges of proving defamation for high-profile individuals.

The dismissal is part of Trump's broader legal battles with major media outlets, which he accuses of spreading falsehoods against him. Despite this legal setback, Trump has vowed to refile his lawsuit.