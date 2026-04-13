High-Stakes Drama: ED's Coal Scam Investigation Intensifies Before Polls

In a significant development just weeks before the West Bengal assembly elections, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained Vinesh Chandel, a director and co-founder of the political consultancy firm I-PAC, in connection with an alleged coal scam-related money laundering case.

The arrest was made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Delhi, and Chandel is set to appear before a special court, where the ED will request his custodial remand.

This case stems from a 2020 CBI FIR involving alleged coal pilferage in West Bengal, with tensions rising as the state's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, contests the ED's actions, claiming they sought election strategy documents from I-PAC.