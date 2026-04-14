Trump's Big Mac Diplomacy: A Tax Cut Showdown

In a bid to highlight his administration's tax cuts on tips, President Donald Trump welcomed DoorDash driver Sharon Simmons to the Oval Office, where she delivered McDonald's food under the glare of the media.

Trump has been promoting economic gains ahead of the midterm elections amidst complications from international conflicts and rising fuel prices.

Simmons, clad in a 'DoorDash Grandma' T-shirt, received a tip from Trump, emphasizing her savings since the scrapping of taxes on tips, as she cautiously navigated questions from the president and reporters.