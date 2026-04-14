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Trump's Big Mac Diplomacy: A Tax Cut Showdown

President Donald Trump emphasized his tax cut on tips by inviting a DoorDash driver, Sharon Simmons, to the Oval Office with a McDonald's delivery. The move comes amid challenges like soaring fuel prices and the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, which have overshadowed economic accomplishments touted before midterm elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 00:53 IST
Trump's Big Mac Diplomacy: A Tax Cut Showdown
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to highlight his administration's tax cuts on tips, President Donald Trump welcomed DoorDash driver Sharon Simmons to the Oval Office, where she delivered McDonald's food under the glare of the media.

Trump has been promoting economic gains ahead of the midterm elections amidst complications from international conflicts and rising fuel prices.

Simmons, clad in a 'DoorDash Grandma' T-shirt, received a tip from Trump, emphasizing her savings since the scrapping of taxes on tips, as she cautiously navigated questions from the president and reporters.

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