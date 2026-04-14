Pope Leo's Peaceful Crusade: A Stand Against War

Pope Leo is determined to oppose war and promote peace through dialogue, even after U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of his approach.

On his way to Algiers as part of a ten-day tour of Africa, Leo highlighted the misuse of the Christian message and the need for just solutions.

Expressing concern over global suffering, Leo, originally from Chicago, recently criticized the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Trump responded by criticizing Leo's stance on Truth Social.

(With inputs from agencies.)