Pope Leo's Peaceful Crusade: A Stand Against War
Pope Leo has pledged to continue opposing war, emphasizing peace and dialogue, despite criticism from President Donald Trump. Speaking during his African tour, Leo highlights the abuse of the Christian message and calls for peaceful resolutions to global conflicts. Trump, in turn, criticized Leo’s stance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 04:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 04:00 IST
Pope Leo is determined to oppose war and promote peace through dialogue, even after U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of his approach.
On his way to Algiers as part of a ten-day tour of Africa, Leo highlighted the misuse of the Christian message and the need for just solutions.
Expressing concern over global suffering, Leo, originally from Chicago, recently criticized the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Trump responded by criticizing Leo's stance on Truth Social.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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