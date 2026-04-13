Left Menu

Pope Leo's Historic Africa Tour: Advocacy for Peace Amid Global Tensions

Pope Leo criticized international law violations by powerful nations during a speech in Algeria, part of his Africa tour. Despite criticism from President Trump, Leo continues to advocate for peace and dialogue. His journey will cover four countries, aiming to highlight Africa's importance and discuss pressing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:11 IST
Pope Leo's Historic Africa Tour: Advocacy for Peace Amid Global Tensions
Pope

Pope Leo delivered a powerful condemnation of international law violations by dominant world nations during a speech in Algeria, the first stop of his Africa tour. His visit follows a verbal attack by U.S. President Donald Trump against the leader of the Catholic Church.

During his trip, Leo emphasized the need for peace and warned against the blinding effects of power and wealth, highlighting Africa's knowledge of global domination's destructive consequences. Unfazed by Trump's criticism, Leo remains committed to speaking out against war and promoting multilateral relationships and dialogue.

His extensive tour will traverse multiple African nations, addressing topics such as natural resource exploitation, religious dialogue, and political corruption. Notably, Leo's mass in Cameroon is expected to draw hundreds of thousands, showcasing the Catholic faith's deep roots in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robots Steal the Show at Hong Kong Expo

Robots Steal the Show at Hong Kong Expo

 Global
2
Streamlining Industry Approvals: Andhra Pradesh's Deregulation Drive

Streamlining Industry Approvals: Andhra Pradesh's Deregulation Drive

 India
3
Bahrain Protests Against Drone Attacks from Iraq

Bahrain Protests Against Drone Attacks from Iraq

 Global
4
Maharashtra's Green Energy Surge: New Pumped Storage Project Unveiled

Maharashtra's Green Energy Surge: New Pumped Storage Project Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026