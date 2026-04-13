Pope Leo's Historic Africa Tour: Advocacy for Peace Amid Global Tensions

Pope Leo delivered a powerful condemnation of international law violations by dominant world nations during a speech in Algeria, the first stop of his Africa tour. His visit follows a verbal attack by U.S. President Donald Trump against the leader of the Catholic Church.

During his trip, Leo emphasized the need for peace and warned against the blinding effects of power and wealth, highlighting Africa's knowledge of global domination's destructive consequences. Unfazed by Trump's criticism, Leo remains committed to speaking out against war and promoting multilateral relationships and dialogue.

His extensive tour will traverse multiple African nations, addressing topics such as natural resource exploitation, religious dialogue, and political corruption. Notably, Leo's mass in Cameroon is expected to draw hundreds of thousands, showcasing the Catholic faith's deep roots in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)