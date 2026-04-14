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Trump's Controversial Jesus-Like Image Ignites Feud with Pope Leo

U.S. President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image showing himself as a Jesus-like figure, sparking criticism from religious conservatives. This post, made amid Trump's ongoing feud with Pope Leo over U.S. actions in Iran, could strain Trump's support among religious voters who were vital in his 2024 election win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 05:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 05:41 IST
Trump's Controversial Jesus-Like Image Ignites Feud with Pope Leo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump faced backlash after posting an AI-generated image on Truth Social depicting himself as a Jesus-like figure. The post, criticized by religious conservatives, added tension to Trump's escalating feud with Pope Leo, who condemned U.S. actions in Iran.

Trump, who won significant support from Christian voters in 2024, later deleted the image, which he claimed showed him as a doctor rather than a divine figure. However, art historians noted the image's connection to traditional religious art.

As Trump and Pope Leo's altercation intensifies, concerns mount over the impact on Trump's Catholic voter base. Trump denied any wrongdoing, despite mounting calls from religious figures for an apology.

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