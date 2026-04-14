Mark Carney's Resounding Victory: Liberals Secure Parliamentary Majority

In a significant political victory, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has secured a parliamentary majority for his Liberal Party, as reported by CBC News. This development follows special elections in Ontario and Quebec, providing Carney with the mandate to implement his legislative plans amidst global geopolitical challenges.

Currently, the Liberals have 172 seats in the 343-seat House of Commons, offering Carney enhanced control over national legislation, particularly in trade dealings with the U.S. This majority arrives at a crucial time, considering the trade tensions initiated by former President Donald Trump.

Moreover, the shift in political dynamics saw five opposition legislators defecting to Carney's Liberals in recent months, highlighting Carney's growing influence. Analysts see this as a strategic advantage for Carney, solidifying his leadership role until the next national elections in 2029.