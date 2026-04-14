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Defending Democracy: Honoring Ambedkar's Legacy

The Congress honored B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, emphasizing the need to defend the Constitution amid current challenges. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted Ambedkar's role in shaping India's moral and constitutional framework and urged the nation to uphold the principles of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 10:08 IST
Defending Democracy: Honoring Ambedkar's Legacy
Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress commemorated the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar on Tuesday, recognizing his pivotal role in crafting India's Constitution. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge underscored how Ambedkar's principles are under threat, propelling a call to action to defend these ideals.

Kharge lauded Ambedkar as more than just the architect of the Constitution, but as a fierce advocate for liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice—values at the core of India's identity. These values, he noted, remain under attack, and the nation must rise to protect them.

As political and social dynamics challenge the Constitution's principles, Kharge's message resonates with urgency. He urged citizens to embody Ambedkar's legacy by safeguarding the rights and values he championed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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