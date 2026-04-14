Left Menu

Xi Jinping Advocates for Peace and Stability in West Asia and Gulf Region

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of respecting sovereignty and ensuring security in the West Asia and Gulf region. During a meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Xi called for a collaborative security framework and highlighted the importance of the international rule of law amidst conflicts involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:50 IST
Xi Jinping Advocates for Peace and Stability in West Asia and Gulf Region
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant diplomatic engagement on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored the need for respect to sovereignty and security in the volatile West Asia and Gulf region. Meeting with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Xi highlighted the urgency of protecting the region's stability amid escalating tensions.

President Xi proposed a comprehensive security architecture to ensure stability and cooperation and called for unwavering adherence to international rule of law, warning against reverting to a 'law of the jungle'. He stressed coordinated efforts between development and security sectors to secure an environment conducive to growth.

This stance marks Xi's inaugural commentary on the ongoing US, Israel, and Iran conflict, which has embroiled several Gulf nations like the UAE. Amidst this backdrop, China reiterated its emphasis on safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial trade route, amid growing tensions.

TRENDING

1
High Alert: Security Beefed Up for Army Brigadier After Assault

High Alert: Security Beefed Up for Army Brigadier After Assault

 India
2
Rajasthan Medical Strike: Doctors Protest Arrest of Hospital Director

Rajasthan Medical Strike: Doctors Protest Arrest of Hospital Director

 India
3
PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which will cut travel time between the two cities to nearly half.

PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which will cut travel ...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh's Upper Sileru Power House Set for Major Expansion by 2029

Andhra Pradesh's Upper Sileru Power House Set for Major Expansion by 2029

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026