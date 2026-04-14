Xi Jinping Advocates for Peace and Stability in West Asia and Gulf Region

In a significant diplomatic engagement on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored the need for respect to sovereignty and security in the volatile West Asia and Gulf region. Meeting with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Xi highlighted the urgency of protecting the region's stability amid escalating tensions.

President Xi proposed a comprehensive security architecture to ensure stability and cooperation and called for unwavering adherence to international rule of law, warning against reverting to a 'law of the jungle'. He stressed coordinated efforts between development and security sectors to secure an environment conducive to growth.

This stance marks Xi's inaugural commentary on the ongoing US, Israel, and Iran conflict, which has embroiled several Gulf nations like the UAE. Amidst this backdrop, China reiterated its emphasis on safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial trade route, amid growing tensions.