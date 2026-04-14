Mamata Banerjee Criticizes BJP's 'Tactics' in West Bengal Elections

Mamata Banerjee, the chief of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a rally in Paschim Medinipur's Pingla. She accused the BJP of manipulating the election process by exploiting a term she described as a ''logical discrepancy.''

According to Banerjee, this term is not officially recognized within the Election Commission's framework and has been selectively applied in West Bengal to benefit the BJP, unlike in Bihar. She urged the public to vote against the BJP to reclaim what she claims the party has unfairly taken.

Banerjee also alleged that BJP's rallies were strategically placed in areas with direct railway links to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to import supporters, potentially skewing the election dynamics. The highly contested election is set to take place in two phases on April 23 and 29, with results expected on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)