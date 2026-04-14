Global Diplomacy Tensions: A Push for Middle East Peace

In a bid to ease rising tensions, Islamabad proposes a second round of talks between the U.S. and Iran, Pakistani officials revealed on Tuesday. The diplomatic initiative comes as leaders worldwide seek solutions to Middle Eastern conflicts.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez calls on China to take a leading role in mediating these disputes, highlighting its influence on Iran and Ukraine. In his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Sánchez stresses the need to uphold international law and avoid impunity for crimes in war-torn regions.

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz throws his weight behind direct peace talks between Israel and Lebanon. Expressing concern over regional hostilities, Merz urges for cooperation in the Strait of Hormuz and a reconsideration of approaches in the Palestinian territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)