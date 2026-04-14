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Realizing Ambedkar's Vision: Modi Govt's Commitment to Social Harmony

BJP UP chief Pankaj Chaudhary lauds Modi’s initiatives in aligning with B.R. Ambedkar's vision for social harmony at an event in Saharanpur. The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor is highlighted as a key development. He criticizes opposition parties for their delayed recognition of Ambedkar, asserting transformational changes under Modi and Yogi’s leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:14 IST
Realizing Ambedkar's Vision: Modi Govt's Commitment to Social Harmony
Pankaj Chaudhary
  • Country:
  • India

In Saharanpur, BJP Uttar Pradesh unit chief Pankaj Chaudhary emphasized the alignment of Prime Minister Modi's policies with B.R. Ambedkar's vision for social equality, highlighting achievements since 2014 in uplifting the poor. The event also marked the dedication of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, promising enhanced connectivity and regional development.

Chaudhary criticized opposition parties for neglecting Ambedkar's legacy, noting that the BJP ensured his recognition through the Bharat Ratna. He praised infrastructural growth, citing Uttar Pradesh's expanding expressway network, positioning it as a national growth leader under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Modi's leadership.

Targeting opposition leaders, Chaudhary urged people to remember Uttar Pradesh's past governance issues when making future political decisions. He claimed evident transformations in the state, dismissing attempts by some groups to mislead the public about the state's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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