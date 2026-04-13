Delhi-Dehradun Corridor: A Leap in Regional Connectivity and Wildlife Preservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, a high-speed expressway designed to reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to just over two hours. The 213-kilometer stretch promises to cut travel time in half, bolstering regional economic growth.

The corridor, built at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore, traverses the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. According to officials, it embodies a vision of integrating high-speed connectivity with sustainable infrastructure. Modi will address the public in Dehradun following the inauguration.

The project includes an Advanced Traffic Management System and several features to protect local wildlife, like a 12 km wildlife corridor, animal passes, and elephant underpasses. These innovations highlight the balance between economic development and ecological preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)