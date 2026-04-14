Delimitation Debate: Southern States Seek Justice Amid Political Tensions

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has intensified his criticism of the NDA government's delimitation proposal, accusing it of causing potential injustice to women, Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the southern states.

Speaking at an event marking B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Reddy alleged the government's moves to increase Lok Sabha seats in states like Uttar Pradesh could result in decreased representation for southern states. He urged a hybrid delimitation model combining pro rata and Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) metrics.

Highlighting Telangana's efforts for minority representation, Reddy criticized the BRS administration for inadequate diversity in governance, while comparing it to Congress's more inclusive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)