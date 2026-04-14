Breaking Barriers: The Push for Gender Equality in Indian Politics

In a call for expedited gender justice, women's rights activist Ranjana Kumari has made a compelling case for separating the Women's Reservation Act from the contentious issue of delimitation. Speaking with PTI, she particularly highlighted how the linkage could unwarrantedly delay the enactment of crucial legal protections for women.

According to Kumari, who heads the Centre for Social Research, there is a genuine need to ensure increased representation for women without tying it to 'separate political issues' such as delimitation or census. She welcomed the proposal to increase seats in legislative bodies, arguing that this could alleviate longstanding concerns among male politicians about losing their constituencies.

Though confronted by criticisms framing the law as an 'electoral strategy', Kumari contends that political conveniences mustn't overshadow the pursuit of gender equality. She underscored a historical oversight in gender justice and urged parties to move past political gatekeeping, emphasizing, "One-third is not justice. Fifty-fifty is gender justice."

(With inputs from agencies.)