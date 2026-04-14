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Nitish Kumar Steps Down as Bihar's Longest-Serving Chief Minister

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced his resignation after meeting Governor Syed Ata Hasnain. The 75-year-old leader, known for his significant contributions to Bihar, is stepping down to focus on his role as a Rajya Sabha MP. He assured support for the incoming government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:04 IST
Nitish Kumar Steps Down as Bihar's Longest-Serving Chief Minister
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced his resignation on Tuesday, submitting his official notice to Governor Syed Ata Hasnain at Lok Bhavan.

Kumar, accompanied by prominent state politicians, declared his decision on social media, marking the end of his tenure as the longest-serving leader in Bihar.

Assuring continued support, Kumar emphasized his ongoing commitment to the state and expressed confidence in the new government's ability to maintain progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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