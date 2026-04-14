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Samrat Choudhary Poised to Make History as Bihar's First BJP Chief Minister

Samrat Choudhary, elected as the BJP legislature party leader, is set to become Bihar's first Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party. This move follows the resignation of Nitish Kumar and represents a significant shift in the state's political landscape, with the BJP holding a strong presence in the assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:47 IST
Samrat Choudhary Poised to Make History as Bihar's First BJP Chief Minister
Samrat Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark political shift, Samrat Choudhary is poised to become Bihar's first Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Choudhary's election as the BJP legislature party leader marks a new chapter for the state's governance.

The BJP emerged as the largest party in Bihar's 243-member assembly, boasting 89 MLAs. This development follows the resignation of Nitish Kumar, leader of the JD(U), as Chief Minister. Kumar's departure from the role signifies a turning point in Bihar's political dynamics.

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, acting as the BJP's central observer, confirmed the unanimous selection of Choudhary. With Choudhary's leadership, the BJP is set to strengthen its influence in Bihar's political arena, marking a noteworthy shift from previous administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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